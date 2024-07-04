Win Big with Westgate Resorts’ Win-Dependence Day Giveaway

Westgate Resorts is thrilled to announce its newest experience, Lofi Chill Vacation Beats. Whether daydreaming about your next escape or simply unwinding with mellow vibes, Westgate Resorts invites you to chill out and listen live on our YouTube channels as these relaxing rhythms put you in a vacation state of mind.

As you groove to the soothing sounds, don’t miss the chance to take advantage of the Win-Dependence Day Giveaway! This spectacular event features an exclusive grand prize that will help you turn your dream vacation into a reality.

Entering is simple:

Subscribe to one of our YouTube channels: Westgate Resorts YouTube

Westgate Reservations YouTube Then, share your favorite vacation memory at https://resort.to/win

While one fortunate winner will claim the grand prize, there are more ways to win with weekly dream vacation package giveaways. Whether you’re basking in the sun or creating new memories, Westgate Resorts promises an unforgettable experience.

