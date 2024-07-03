Hong Kong – Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services requests two power companies to enhance resilience of power supply system for coping with adverse weather (with photos)

Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services requests two power companies to enhance resilience of power supply system for coping with adverse weather (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Mr Poon Kwok-ying visited two power companies today (July 3) and on June 27, to understand in person about the work of the two power companies on combating adverse weather, and met with their senior management to request the two power companies to enhance the capability of power supply systems to withstand adverse weather.



Mr Poon visited the Black Point Power Station of CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP) in Tuen Mun today (July 3). He met CLP’s Managing Director and other senior management to receive a briefing on CLP’s improvement plans for combating the impacts of adverse weather on the power system, including stepping up the adoption of innovation and technology for the maintenance of power supply facilities, installing more lightning protection devices for overhead line power supply systems, strengthening the anti-flooding measures of power stations and substations, and the comprehensive reviews on asset management and maintenance systems, etc.



During the meeting, Mr Poon requested CLP to accelerate the relevant plans, including the review and associated improvement works of the lightning protection systems of power stations, and to proactively explore other additional feasible measures for further enhancing the capablity of the power supply system to withstand adverse weather. CLP responded positively to the above suggestions and promised to actively look for ways to implement the relevant plans as soon as possible.



In addition, Mr Poon also visited the Lamma Power Station of the Hongkong Electric Company, Limited (HEC) on Lamma Island on June 27, and met HEC’s Engineering Director and other senior management to understand in person about HEC’s work on enhancing the capability of power supply system to withstand adverse weather, including upgrading the design standards of power supply facilities to withstand the impacts of adverse weather, and relevant measures for preventing power stations and substations from being affected by flooding, such as the work for withstanding the impact of storm surges and overtopping waves at the Lamma Power Station.