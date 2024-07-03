Upskilling Courses Sees High Demand from Female Students; PW Skills Witnesses 15% Increase in 2024

Physics Wallah (PW), India’s leading ed-tech platform, has experienced a significant increase in female enrollment for its upskilling courses offered through PW Skills. Female participation has grown from 20% in 2023 to 35% in 2024. This growth is attributed to enhanced awareness about the quality of education provided and the positive impact upskilling courses have on students’ career development.

On average, PW Skills enrols 2,800 students per course, with 980 being women. The top five courses among female students are Data Analytics, UI/UX Design, DevOps and Cloud Computing, BFSI, and Programming Languages (C++, Java, Python). Data Analytics stands out as the most popular, with 48% of women opting for this course followed by DevOps and Cloud Computing at 41%, and BFSI course at 36%. More women aged 23-28 are choosing skill development courses, significantly enhancing their employability, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Ashish Sharma, Chief Business Officer, PW Skills, commented on this encouraging trend: “There are significant gaps in the skilling market regarding employability, from Hard Skill and Soft Skill Gaps to New-age Tech Disconnects and a traditional focus on degrees over practical skills. When we started PW Skills, our goal was to bridge these gaps by making upskilling courses accessible and feasible for everyone. The increase in female students choosing advanced, skills-based courses highlights our commitment to the democratization of education. We are thrilled to witness the impact of quality education and the democratization of skill development, empowering more women to enhance their career prospects”.

Over the past year, PW Skills has significantly improved the employability of students. More than 12,000 learners have advanced their careers, over 3,000 college students have secured placements, and more than 9,000 graduates and working professionals have found their first jobs or received salary hikes. Additionally, over 180 women have been recruited by top-tier companies such as Uber, Oracle, Adobe, Flipkart, Paytm, and several multinational banks.