Japan – JCB and Taishin Bank Launch New JCB Apollo Card rewarding Taishin points in Taiwan and Japan

JCB and Taishin Bank Launch New JCB Apollo Card rewarding Taishin points in Taiwan and Japan

TOKYO & TAIPEI, July 2, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand has announced the launch of the new JCB Apollo Card in collaboration with Taishin Bank, a leading bank in Taiwan. The new JCB Apollo Card will be available starting July 1, 2024.

Taishin Bank is a major player in Taiwan with more than 6.5 million credit card members. The bank combines its payment functions with its own points reward system to promote the growth of its economic ecosystem. The newly launched JCB Apollo Card offers up to 3.8% reward points under the “Swipe Everyday, Swipe Big” program. This service offers a base 0.3% points redemption with an additional unlimited 3.5% redemption at selected merchants in Taiwan and internationally (Japan, South Korea, EU, UK and US).

Celebrating the launch of this card, JCB will be running a promotion focusing on card usage in Japan and South Korea. From July 1 to September 30, 2024, JCB will offer 5% reward points of the amount spent in Japan or South Korea.

For more detail, please visit:

https://mkp.taishinbank.com.tw/s/2024/TSRoseApolloCard/index.html#prize (Traditional Chinese only)

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

