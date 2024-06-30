Adam Kaplan’s contribution supports the scholarship given annually to a student from Beechwood High School.

Adam S. Kaplan has contributed to this year’s Jordan G. McFaull Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship empowers motivated students from Beechwood High School in northern Kentucky to pursue higher education and develop into future leaders.

The Jordan G. McFaull Memorial Scholarship, established to honor the memory of Jordan G. McFaull, a remarkable student and cherished community member, awards $2,000 annually to a graduating senior. Recipients of this scholarship are selected based on their academic achievements, leadership qualities, active involvement in extracurricular activities, and dedication to volunteerism—traits that Jordan himself embodied throughout his life.

“Jordan’s philosophy to ‘press on, press on, and don’t stop’ resonates deeply with me,” shared lifelong friend Adam S. Kaplan. “It is crucial that we continue to foster this indefatigable spirit in the youth of today. By supporting this scholarship, we honor Jordan’s memory while instilling his values in the leaders of tomorrow.”

Jordan, despite a diabetes diagnosis at a young age, was known for never letting physical ailment define or deter him. His pursuit of excellence led him to graduate summa cum laude from Beechwood High School and later, with honors from Tulane University. His achievements include the prestigious Donald Pizer award in American literature, and a successful legal career following his Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University School of Law.

This year, the scholarship was awarded to a student who has demonstrated a passion for making a difference, much like Jordan did. This student has shown exemplary leadership in school governance, contributed significantly to local community service projects, and has plans to pursue a degree in Public Policy. Adam Kaplan continues to support the family and the legacy left by Jordan.

Adam Kaplan is a business professional whose career path is characterized by excellence and dedication. With a strong background in financial consulting, Kaplan excels in managing diverse business portfolios. His success is rooted in his passion and unwavering commitment to his clients. Kaplan is an accomplished academic in economics and also enjoys aviation, model car crafting, sports, and cultural exploration. His ethical practice and leadership skills have made him a respected figure in the consulting world.

For more news and information about Adam Kaplan, please visit https://adamskaplan.net/.

For more information on the Jordan McFaull Memorial Scholarship, please visit https://www.jordanmcfaull.com/.