Launch Loyalty Introduces New Dental Practice Solutions Brand Care Value Club

FRISCO, Texas – June 27, 2024 – PRLog — Both Launch Loyalty and Care Value Club, powered by Careington International Corporation, have come together to expand the innovative, scalable solutions offered to dentists nationwide. In addition to Launch Loyalty’s full-service membership plan solutions, its dental clients now have exclusive access to Care Value Club’s unique product and service portfolio designed to enhance the patient experience and promote practice optimization.

Careington, a leader in the health and wellness benefits space, has been delivering dental solutions as its core competency for 40+ years. Started by two entrepreneurial dentists with a plan to provide affordable access to dental care, Careington has grown to become a pioneer in the dental industry with a focus on money-saving dental plans and network-focused solutions. After decades of seeing an increased demand for comprehensive discount plans, Careington created Launch Loyalty as a full-service membership plan administrator to serve Dental Support Organizations and dental practices throughout the U.S. Launch Loyalty has extensive experience developing custom membership plans for dental practices to offer to their uninsured or underinsured patients. While Careington and Launch Loyalty have successfully supported their extensive dental network providers and dental clients nationally, they recognized the recurring theme of dentists actively seeking partners for their unique management needs. In response, Care Value Club was created to connect in-network dental providers and dental clients with exclusive offers from a selection of best-in-class partners that offer relevant product solutions including staffing services, patient financing software and more.

“We designed Care Value Club as an innovative way to address the niche product and service needs of our dental clients,” Jill Kenney, Affiliate Partner Manager of Care Value Club powered by Careington, said. “Our growing hub of industry-leading partners delivers scalable solutions that create value for both practices and patients.”

Beyond the streamlined services and exclusive deals offered by Care Value Club, dental clients have access to customizable in-house membership plans that are designed, administered and delivered by Launch Loyalty.

“Launch Loyalty’s membership plan solutions increase treatment plan acceptance and boost patient loyalty for dental practices nationwide,” said Bruce Bernstein, Vice President of Strategic Markets for Careington. “Through the launch of Care Value Club, we have expanded the ways in which we support our dental clients so they can focus on delivering quality patient care.”

“Careington has been delivering high-value, low-cost solutions in the dental space for more than four decades,” said Stewart Sweda, Chief Executive Officer of Careington. “We’re proud to launch our exclusive Care Value Club to continue to serve our valued dental clients, dental network providers and millions of members across the nation with innovative money-saving products and services.”

For more information about Care Value Club’s exclusive offers or Launch Loyalty’s custom membership plan administration, visit carevalueclub.com (https://www.carevalueclub.com/ ) or launchloyalty.com (https://www.launchloyalty.com/ ).

About Launch Loyalty

Launch Loyalty, powered by Careington, is dedicated to providing turnkey administrative solutions for membership plans tailored for health care companies across the country. Launch Loyalty is a division of Careington International Corporation, an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Careington’s national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on Launch Loyalty and Careington’s products and services, administration and custom marketing solutions, visit launchloyalty.com or careington.com. (http://www.careington.com./)

About Care Value Club

Care Value Club, powered by Careington International Corporation, provides Careington and Launch Loyalty dental practices with exclusive, industry-relevant solutions from best-in-class partners. Leaning on Careington’s 40 years of experience in the dental industry, Care Value Club aims to cultivate growth for partners through unique opportunities while providing access to specific value-added products and services that foster loyalty for both dental practices and patients. By building partnerships with industry-leading partners, Care Value Club delivers scalable and successful solutions to Careington and Launch Loyalty dentists nationwide through a single, easy-to-use portal. For more information about Care Value Club’s exclusive offers, visit carevalueclub.com (https://www.carevalueclub.com/) .