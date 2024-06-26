Jamie Jeter, Head Of Sales, Promo Is Named To Women In Business Best In Class By NWA Business Journal

Jamie Jeter, has been selected for a regional Women in Business award given by the NWA Business Journal.

Jamie Jeter, our Head of Sales, Promo, has been selected for this year’s Women in Business Best in Class Award given by the NWA Business Journal. Their primary objective was to update the way we illuminate the outstanding talent within Northwest Arkansas.

They have established a distinct platform that exclusively recognizes accomplishments of women in the workforce. The 10th annual Women in Business issue features 10 remarkable women business leaders from our region.

“Every day holds a new opportunity for us to create or perfect something we did not have in the past,” said Jeter. “Appreciate what was laid out for you, but do not be afraid to make something better. Know that you were planned to be here at this moment, and you can make a difference.”

Read more: https://talkbusiness.net/2024/06/women-in-business-jamie-jeter/

