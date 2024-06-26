ASA Announces Louise Allrich as 2024-2025 Personal Property Discipline Member-At-Large

Louise Allrich

HERNDON, Va. – June 25, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Louise Allrich (https://www.linkedin.com/ in/louiseallrich/) as the ASA’s Personal Property Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Louise Allrich has been a member of ASA since 2008. Louise has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as a member of the Personal Property Marketing Subcommittee, Co-Chair of the Personal Property Membership Subcommittee, and Examiner on the Board of Examiners. Additionally, she has held multiple chapter officer positions for the NorCal Chapter, including Chapter President, Vice President, Secretary, Board Member, and Chapter Committee Chair.

Outside of her leadership within ASA, Louise Allrich has been an active member of the art industry for over 40 years. Louise owned an internationally recognized fine art gallery in San Francisco for 25 years. Concurrently she worked as a fine art advisor nationally and internationally for forty years. Louise has completed major art consulting projects for large-scale sculpture and large art collections throughout the United States as well as in locations such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.