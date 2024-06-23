Intermountain Health and Select Health Strengthens Commitment to Nevadans with New HQ and Clinic

Select Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intermountain Health, strengthens commitment to Nevadans with the opening of new headquarters and Intermountain Maule Clinic

Select Health, wholly owned subsidiary of Intermountain Health, announced Tuesday the grand opening of its Select Health Nevada headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event also celebrated the opening of the Intermountain Health Maule Clinic exclusively for Select Health members located within the same facility.

The new Select Health headquarters serves as a hub for all members to access care, explore health insurance products and services, ask questions face-to-face, and receive immediate assistance. The building also features a dedicated event space for hosting information sessions during health insurance enrollment periods for both Medicare Advantage and commercial insurance plans.

“This new headquarters represents our ongoing commitment to serving the health needs of Nevadans,” said Rob Hitchcock, Select Health president and CEO. “”We are committed to Nevada. We are committed to providing jobs in this community, and we are committed to helping people live the healthiest life possible. By offering a central location for our members to access services and information, we’re making it easier for them to navigate their healthcare journey.”

The Intermountain Health Maule Clinic is now open and provides specialized primary care services exclusively for Select Health Medicare members, ensuring Medicare beneficiaries receive high-quality, preventive care. Additionally, the clinic offers traditional primary care services for commercial Select Health members, expanding healthcare options for the community.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of patient-centered care,” said Intermountain Health family medicine physician Catherine Bautista, MD, one of two providers caring for patients at the clinic. “I educate my patients to ensure they have the information they need to help manage their chronic conditions and to prioritize nutrition and lifestyle changes, so they feel empowered to take care of themselves and live the healthiest lives possible.”

Intermountain Health family nurse practitioner Johanna Lim also is accepting new patients at the new Maule Clinic.

“We’re focused on prioritizing the diverse healthcare needs of our patients, ensuring they each receive personalized and comprehensive care,” Lim said. “I consider the individuality of each patient when customizing a care plan that emphasizes their comfort while instilling confidence in their journey.”

Intermountain Health offers patient care at over 65 clinics across southern Nevada, of which more than 30 are award-winning primary care clinics recognized for providing exceptional healthcare for adults 65 and older. With this new headquarters and clinic, Select Health and Intermountain Health demonstrate the continued commitment to improving the healthcare landscape in Nevada. As an integrated nonprofit health system, efforts are focused on meeting the needs of members, patients, and the community. This collaborative model is designed to reinvest in the community, improve access to care, and provide a better healthcare experience.

“Our new building and clinic offer a one-stop shop for care, support, and services, making the experience easier for patients and members,” said Jason Worthen, president of the Select Health Desert Region. “This collaboration with Intermountain Health will empower members to advocate for their health, find preventive services, manage chronic conditions, and improve their well-being,” Worthen added.

This combined effort will also address healthcare disparities by prioritizing social determinants of health (SDOH) among members, patients, employees, and the community. Key initiatives include local hiring, data enhancement, and making disparity reduction a clinical best practice.

The Select Health Nevada headquarters and Intermountain Health Maule Clinic are located at 6795 Agilysys Way in Las Vegas. The clinic, which opened on May 13, 2024, operates on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is closed on weekends. Select Health members can schedule a visit to the new clinic by calling 702-948-1155.

