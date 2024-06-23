United Pacific Releases New Line of Stainless-Steel Fenders & Mounting Kits

United Pacific Industries (UPI), a premier commercial truck parts manufacturer, releases a whole new line of stainless steel fenders for commercial trucks.

United Pacific Industries (UPI), a premier commercial truck parts manufacturer, is proud to announce the release of their new line of Stainless-Steel Fenders & Mounting Kits. For 40 years now, United Pacific has been a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality parts & accessories like LED lighting, electrical, exterior, interior, and more. This all-new product line marks the company’s debut into the popular show-style fenders, widely seen on trucks across North America.

“The new lineup of stainless-steel fenders combines stylish design with robust performance, catering to various needs in the trucking industry. Whether you’re looking for sleek aesthetics, enhanced durability, or reliable strength for heavy-duty applications, these fenders offer a versatile solution that meets the diverse operational demands of truck drivers”, said UPI’s Senior Product Development Technical Associate, Kevin Nunez.

All three series of stainless fenders are made with 16 or 18 Gauge Stainless Steel, compatible with 43” or 46” diameter tires, sold in pairs, and feature a 1-year warranty. The SS Series is available in half or full fender variations in different sizes. The SE Series only comes in half fenders, while the SR Series comes in half, full, and single fender variations. Mounting bracket kits are available separately in Standard Duty or Heavy Duty. Universal Half/Full fender Heavy Duty “L” Brackets are also available for purchase.

United Pacific Stainless Fender Profiles:

SS Series: A high-quality, polished fender with a smoothly rolled form edge, designed for the most discerning of operators.

SS Series Half Fenders:

· 16 Gauge / 430 Polished / Smooth Stainless Steel

· Rolled and Polished Edge

· Compatible with 43” or 46” Diameter Tires

· Sold in Pairs

· 1 Year Warranty

SS Series Half Fenders Items Numbers:

11029 – 60in Smooth Half Fender / Roll Formed Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

11030 – 66in Smooth Half Fender / Roll Formed Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

11031- 80in Smooth Half Fender / Roll Formed Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

SS Series Full Fenders:

· 16 Gauge / 430 Polished / Smooth Stainless Steel

· Rolled and Polished Edge

· Compatible with 43” Diameter Tires

· Sold in Pairs

· 1 Year Warranty

SS Series Full Fenders Items Numbers:

11034 – 120in Smooth Full Tandem Fender/ 54in Spread – Rolled Formed Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

11035 – 120in Smooth Full Tandem Fender/ 60in Spread – Rolled Formed Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

SE Series: Features the same high-quality, smooth finish as the SS Series but includes a unique edge to distinguish your rig.

SE Series Half Fenders:

· 16 Gauge / 430 Polished / Smooth Stainless Steel

· Stamped Edge

· Compatible with 43” or 46” Diameter Tires

· Sold in Pairs

· 1 Year Warranty

SE Series Half Fenders Items Numbers:

11026 – 60in Smooth Half Fender / Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

11027 – 66in Smooth Half Fender / Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

11028 – 80in Smooth Half Fender / Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

SR Series: A flat, four-ribbed design ideal for vocational and working trucks seeking the durability of high-quality stainless steel with a conventional look.

SR Half Fenders:

· 18 Gauge / 430 Stainless Steel

· 4-Ribbed Flat Design

· Beaded Edge

· Compatible with 43” Diameter Tires

· Sold in Pairs

· 1 Year Warranty

SR Series Half Fenders Items Numbers:

10618 – 60in 4-Ribbed Half Fender / Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

10619 – 66in 4-Ribbed Half Fender / Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

10622 – 80in 4-Ribbed Half Fender / Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

SR Series Full Fenders:

– 16 or 18 Gauge / 430 Stainless Steel

– 4-Ribbed Flat Design

– Beaded Edge

– Compatible with 43” Diameter Tires

– Sold in Pairs

– 1 Year Warranty

SR Series Full Fenders Items Numbers:

11032 – 120in 4-Ribbed Full Tandem Fender / 54in Spread – Beaded Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

11033 – 120in 4-Ribbed Full Tandem Fender / 60in Spread – Beaded Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

10616 – 126in 4-Ribbed Full Tandem Fender / 54in Spread – Beaded Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

SR Series Single Fenders:

· 18 Gauge / 430 Stainless Steel

· 4-Ribbed Flat Design

· Beaded Edge

· Compatible with 43” Diameter Tires

· Sold in Pairs

· 1 Year Warranty

SR Series Single Fenders Items Numbers:

10617 – 80in 4-Ribbed Single Fender / Beaded Edge Stainless Steel (1-Pair)

Mounting Bracket Kits:

Standard Duty:

Half Fender Kit – Item #: 11022

· 430 Stainless Steel Arms (2ea) – 29”

· 14 Gauge Steel

· Standard Duty Support Bracket (2ea)

· Adjustable Height – 0” to 9”

· Neoprene Gaskets included (2ea)

· Bolt Kit Included

· 1 Year Warranty

Full Fender Kit – Item #: 11024

· 430 Stainless Steel Arms (4ea) – 29”

· 14 Gauge Steel

· Standard Duty Support Bracket (4ea)

· Adjustable Height – 0” to 9”

· Neoprene Gaskets included (4ea)

· Bolt Kit Included

· 1 Year Warranty

Heavy Duty:

Half Fender Kit – Item #: 11023

· 430 Stainless Steel Arms (2ea) – 29”

· 14 Gauge Steel

· Heavy Duty “L” Bracket style (2ea)

· Adjustable Height – 0” to 4”

· Neoprene Gaskets included (2ea)

· Bolt Kit Included

· 1 Year Warranty

Full Fender Kit – Item #: 11025

· 430 Stainless Steel Arms (4ea) – 29”

· 14 Gauge Steel

· Heavy Duty “L” Bracket style (4ea)

· Adjustable Height – 0” to 4”

· Neoprene Gaskets included (4ea)

· Bolt Kit Included

· 1 Year Warranty

Mounting Bracket Parts:

Universal Half/Full Fender Heavy Duty “L” Brackets

· Heavy Duty “L” Bracket Style

· Adjustable Height – 0”-2”

· 6-Month Warranty

Item Numbers:

11008 – Driver

11009 – Passenger

Stainless Steel Fenders & Mounting Bracket Kits are now available to order through authorized United Pacific dealers.

About United Pacific Industries

United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.