Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop assault on person in custody

Correctional officers stop assault on person in custody



​Correctional officers stopped a person in custody assaulting another person in custody at Stanley Prison today (June 22).

At 7.18am today, a 59-year-old male person in custody attacked a 61-year-old male person in custody inside a cell. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant and called for reinforcement.

During the incident, the victim sustained injuries to his head and eyes. After examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer, he was referred to a public hospital for further treatment. The assailant did not sustain any injuries.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.

The two persons in custody were sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of trafficking in a dangerous drug and control of counterfeit notes and coins in October 2015 and May 2024 respectively.