Hong Kong – Correctional officers at Tong Fuk Correctional Institution stop assault on person in custody

Correctional officers at Tong Fuk Correctional Institution stop assault on person in custody



​Correctional officers stopped two persons in custody from assaulting another person in custody at Tong Fuk Correctional Institution today (June 22).

At 12.16pm today, a 55-year-old and a 59-year-old male persons in custody attacked a 48-year-old male person in custody at a workshop. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailants and called for reinforcement.

During the incident, the victim sustained an injury to his nose, while one of the assailants sustained an injury to his hand. After examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer, the victim was referred to a public hospital for further treatment.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.

The three persons in custody were sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of trafficking in a dangerous drug, burglary and driving without a licence in July 2012, March and June 2024 respectively.