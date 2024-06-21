Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., OTC Symbol GEMSF, Acquires Ground in Area of TSX-RAMP Gold Discovery and Adjacent TSX-FNi

Acquires ground in area of RAMP Metals Inc. in Saskatchewan.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. has acquired 100-per-cent interest in ground staked in the area of Ramp Metals Inc., (TSX-RAMP), Fathom Nickel Inc. (TSX-FNi) and Sienna Resources Inc. (TSX-SiE) located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Infinity Stone’s Goldstone property is in the area of the Ramp Metals gold discovery announced on June 17, 2024.

Ana Laura Lopez Pineda, a Director of the Company, stated, “The exceptional initial drill results released by RAMP Metals Inc., are quite significant especially in an area of no historic gold reported previously. This exciting opportunity has presented itself and we took the opportunity to acquire ground in the area which is adjacent the Fathom Nickel Inc., CSE-FNi. Saskatchewan is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world. The Market reaction has been overwhelming fo the RAMP Metals Inc., announcement as the share price has risen from $.145 to a high of .86 this week alone on this new gold discovery. This is shaping up to one of the most exciting new gold discoveries in Canada this year.”

A qualified person is reviewing historic information and will compile the information for the company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single-source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS (software as a service) solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100-per-cent interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final-use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs. The company owns 100% of the Thor manganite occurrence located in Quebec; ground in Ontario and British Columbia in the area of American Eagle Gold Corp. and Defense Metals Corp.; ground adjacent to Frontier Lithium in Ontario; and ground adjacent to Li-FT Power in the Northwest Territories; and ground adjacent to Power Metals in Ontario.