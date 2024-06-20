Careington Benefit Solutions Launches Redesigned Website for QuoteSavant

FRISCO, Texas – June 18, 2024 – PRLog — Careington Benefit Solutions’ direct-to-consumer brand, QuoteSavant, has launched its newly renovated, custom-built website. QuoteSavant, a customer-first insurance comparison service backed by more than 40 years of industry experience, redesigned the site to further simplify customers’ coverage shopping experience.

Since its launch in 2021, QuoteSavant has aimed to bring customers an elevated, concierge-style approach to helping customers navigate the complexity of finding insurance. By asking the right questions to identify customers’ specific wants and needs, QuoteSavant’s team of skilled client advisors – “Savants” – use a nationwide network of leading, trusted carriers to shop a variety of insurance products including auto, homeowners, life as well as health coverages such as dental, vision, Medicare and more. Savants aim to expedite complete coverage by comparing, quoting and enrolling customers in affordable coverage plans that are best suited to their needs.

“Choosing the right insurance coverage is vital, and we realize that shopping for the right plan can be complicated and time-consuming” , said Chuck Misasi, Executive Vice President of Direct Marketing and Customer Engagement. “We’re proud to provide white-glove insurance comparison services from a growing suite of life and health and property and casualty insurance offerings from top carriers nationwide.”

With QuoteSavant’s newly redesigned website, customers can now easily get home and auto quotes and compare coverage pricing directly from the QuoteSavant.com website themselves. After filling out a brief application to identify what they’re looking for, customers will be promptly presented with a QuoteSavant- generated list of quotes for best-suited coverage plans. Once quoted, customers can get on the phone with a Savant that is prepared to help them enroll in a plan or keep shopping for other options.

“QuoteSavant is excited to now provide customers with the power to get real rates in real time,” said Ray Jeffrey, Property & Casualty Director. “Making the online insurance shopping experience more accessible and user-friendly is a part of our continued commitment to delivering fee-free, hassle-free and obligation-free service.”

“Our goal is always to lessen the stress for our customers, which includes the stress of finding asset protection for them and their families,” said Sean Loving, Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement and Insurance Markets. “We’re proud to have a dedicated team prepared to give customers their expertise and help them protect what they love.”

“We are proud to always be expanding the ways in which we can help consumers save time and money,” said Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda. “QuoteSavant and its customer-centric advancements continue to contribute to the Careington family of companies’ success as a leader in the health and wellness benefits space.”

About Careington Benefit Solutions

Careington Benefit Solutions, an affiliate of Careington International Corporation, is a nationally licensed insurance agency and Third Party Administrator that provides a range of competitive insurance product options and comprehensive suite of administration services, including claims administration, individual and group billing, premium collection, enrollment, policy fulfillment, custom product manufacturing and more to support our many diverse clients, including large insurance companies. Our flexibility in the level of administrative support we provide allows us to customize any client solution as an a la carte scenario or a complete turnkey option as a single-source product, service and administrative solution. Careington Benefit Solutions includes a direct-to-consumer brand, QuoteSavant, created to help consumers navigate the complex process of buying insurance as well as non-insurance benefits. Our licensed agents shop top plans and provide quotes to help individuals find plans to fit their budgets. To learn more about QuoteSavant’s personalized plan shopping process, visit QuoteSavant.com (http://www.quotesavant.com/ ). For more information on Careington Benefit Solutions’ insurance product options and customized insurance administration services, please visit CareingtonBenefitSolutions.com (http://www.careingtonbenefitsolutions.com/ ).