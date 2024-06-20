Careington Teams Up with Canon Solutions America to Host SPARC Program Event

FRISCO, Texas – June 18, 2024 – PRLog — Careington International Corporation proudly hosted an educational event for local high school students in Canon Solutions America’s Skilled Professionals at Rising Canon (SPARC) program. The event gave students an inside look at Careington’s print and fulfillment facility and the integral part it plays in the company’s success.

Canon Solutions America’s SPARC program, established in 2022, aims to inform high school seniors of the diverse career opportunities within the technical installation, maintenance and repair fields. Participants in this program can get first-hand exposure to the technical service industry by touring facilities, observing hardware product demonstrations and hearing real-life success stories from Canon Solutions America employees at all levels. Students also participate in job interview workshops to ensure they are set up for success in their chosen career paths. After its launch in collaboration with Texas’ Grand Prairie Independent School District, the SPARC program has gained significant interest and is expanding to other school districts in 2024.

“The SPARC program is an innovative way to address the growing gap between supply and demand of skilled technical service workers,” said Martin Schneider, Careington’s Assistant Vice President of Print Production & Logistics. “While most schools’ core curriculum is centered around a path toward higher education, it is important to encourage students to explore alternative, nontraditional career opportunities.”

Careington hosted a group of SPARC members from Grand Prairie, Arlington, Irving and Lancaster Independent School Districts at its corporate headquarters on Wednesday, April 24, to educate them about its Print Production and Logistics Division, an in-house unit that oversees the printing and mailing of all materials for member, client and corporate needs. While touring the facility, students learned about its state-of-the- art printers – several of which were provided by Canon Solutions America – and other top-of-the-line specialty machines that produce millions of print collateral pieces including, membership ID cards, fulfillment kits, customized marketing materials and more.

“We are grateful for companies like Careington who open up their facilities to help our SPARC students learn,” said Steven Lukas, Vice President of Service at Canon Solutions America. “This career-building initiative is continually successful with our ability to give members a first-hand look inside the technical service industry.”

“Our skilled Print Production and Logistics team, along with our valued partnership with Canon Solutions America, continuously contributes to Careington’s ongoing success as a nationally licensed Third Party Administrator,” said Stewart Sweda, Chief Executive Officer of Careington. “With printing and fulfillment solutions as one of our core administrative capabilities, we rely on their technical skills to produce and deliver quality materials to our growing insurance carrier, TPA and employer clients nationwide.”

Beyond printing and fulfillment solutions, Careington also offers custom product development, dental network leasing, enrollment, specialty sales and retention, individual and group billing, dental claims administration, compliance and regulatory guidance, marketing and communications, project management and implementation, account management, IS and IT resources, and customer service.

About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington’s products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington.com. (http://www.careington.com/ )