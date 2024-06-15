Communities in Schools of Los Angeles Partners with PASSERINE to Produce First-Ever Brand Film

Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, an affiliate of Communities in Schools (CIS), the largest dropout prevention organization in the United States, has partnered with PASSERINE, an LA-based creative agency and production company, to produce their first-ever brand film.

Communities in Schools of Los Angeles connect students with caring adults and community resources to help them excel in school, overcome personal and socio-emotional challenges, and live full and successful lives. The goal of the film is to get more eyes on the program with the hopes of securing donations and community partners while igniting excitement around their mission.

Leading the way conceptually and in production, PASSERINE was able to unite the Los Angeles Film Community, drawing them to donate their time and talents to the cause. Entire studios, cranes, cameras, catering, personnel, editing, coloring, and more were donated thanks to the orchestration of the agency.

The film, titled “TUG,” narrates a visually cinematic tale where children pull against external challenges in a surreal tug-of-war to beat the odds and achieve their wildest dreams. “TUG” premiered in May 2024 at Communities in Schools of Los Angeles’ annual gala and will live on their website and social channels.

PASSERINE’s joy-led creativity, thoughtful strategy, and humanity-focused approach were instrumental in making this project a success. We are honored to have had the opportunity to bring this vision to life and support such a meaningful cause.

For more information about the film contact info@passerine.us.

About PASSERINE

PASSERINE is a Los Angeles based Creative Agency and Production Company. We are a black-owned, majority woman-owned family business, amplifying diverse voices by telling stories that matter. As joy-led creatives and thoughtful strategists, the team at PASSERINE strives to create content that resonates with the heart and soul of audiences worldwide.