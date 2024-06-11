Roy Frank Redefines the Cash for Your House Concept for Selling Distressed Real Estate in Flint

Several key factors must be considered for meeting the ultimate goal, including market exposure and price.

Listing a property is one thing, but achieving consistent local and national exposure is a challenge. The National Real Estate Investors Network has declared Roy Frank the best in the business, especially when it comes to the cash for your house concept. While the price is crucial, exposure is the next most important factor in selling investment properties.

Mark Maupin, who runs the largest Real Estate Investors Network Meetup in Michigan (National Real Estate Investors Network) with over 7,000 members, says, “Roy Frank not only lists the property for the investor in the MLS but goes way beyond anyone in getting the property the exposure it needs to sell.”

Roy Frank’s approach includes daily distribution of professionally created flyers. These flyers are posted in Facebook groups for local real estate agents and investors, and in nationwide Facebook groups for those investing across the U.S. He keeps sellers informed throughout the process, with proof of daily postings emailed to the investor. Flyers are also sent to over 40,000 investors on Meetup in eight major cities. With such extensive exposure, if the property does not receive interest, it usually indicates an issue with the price. Remarkably, Roy offers an open listing where, if the seller finds the buyer, Mr. Frank receives no commission.

In addition to listing properties, Roy Frank serves investor buyers by marketing great investment opportunities. He acts as a listing and selling broker for both residential and commercial investors. His company also accepts and sells donated properties nationwide. For more information and a complete inventory of investment properties, visit http://www.metroplusrealtyllc.com/.

About Metro Plus Realty, LLC – Roy Frank

Roy Frank is a full-service real estate broker in southeast Michigan. He works diligently, serving the real estate needs of both investors and retail. Roy takes pride in being a real estate solution specialist by marketing properties across a wide array of internet vehicles reaching tens of thousands and potentially millions of buyers across the US and throughout the world.