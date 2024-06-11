DDAAT-App! @The Bridge Young Artists Bring Life Music & Suicide Prevention to Taste of Charlotte

DDAAT-App! @ The Bridge Young Artists Perform “Life Music” to Fight Youth Suicide at Taste of Charlotte, Supported by Flourish Foundation Project’s alliance of business, mental health, music pros, and Dallas Austin Foundation for Music Education.

Db1257c9 3340 4881 B913 Ad92abe4175e

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – June 9, 2024 – PRLog — Charlotte, NC — DDAAT-App! @ The Bridge is excited to announce that young artists from our Music & Mental Resilience Program will perform at the 2024 Taste of Charlotte Food Festival. This event gives youth a platform to share their message of mental resilience and suicide prevention through music.

Charlotte has the highest suicide rate among young people aged 10-24 in North Carolina. In response, the Flourish Foundation Project DBA DDAAT-App! National Suicide Prevention & School Safety has launched the Music & Mental Resilience Program.

The Music & Mental Resilience Program emphasizes mental health education and peer support. By engaging in music creation and performance, youth find a therapeutic outlet and a platform to positively influence their peers. They learn mental wellness, life skills, and suicide prevention strategies while using their talents to create, produce, and perform “Life Music” and PSA announcements to promote mental wellness and prevent youth suicide and violence.

Their presence at the Taste of Charlotte Food Festival symbolizes hope and resilience, encouraging others to join the fight against youth suicide in Charlotte & beyond.

Flourish Foundation Project Inc is a federally recognized tax exempt nonprofit organization. Our All hands on deck approach strategically leverages innovation, donations, and service-in-kind sponsorships of our multi-industry collaborative alliance network of multi-music, gaming, educational technology, and mental health organizations to promote awareness and solutions to critical issues impacting our nation’s youth, schools, and communities.

Hosted by The Bridge Studios, Music & Mental Resilience is supported by the following Flourish Foundation Project collaborative alliance network partners: FICE-Apps, DreamSmart Behavioral Solutions, Confident Young Minds, Choose Better 4U, Better Beginnings Health Care Solutions, S.W.A.T, Revision Wellness & Counseling, Life Music Therapy, New Zion Church, Ben Salem Presbyterian Church, Kingdom1Nation, L.E.M.O.N.S. Foundation, Dave Tolliver’s (Men At Large) Eat Your Heart Out Foundation, Protégé 99, Nextleveloution, 100 Black Men of America Charlotte & San Francisco Bay Area, Saving Our Selves,(SOS) , Light the Fuse Productions. Carolina Panthers, Toogaloo College Research & Development Foundation (TCRDF), Athletes on Purpose, Joy Scott Speaks, DIMEZ, MBR Media, WBGR Network, Equal eSports, HBCU Coalition (CDAC), AmeriHealth Caritas Wellness & Opportunity Center, and the Dallas Austin Foundation for Music Education. Snacks and beverages provided by Food Lion and Coke Consolidated.

For more information about DDAAT-App! @ The Bridge and to support our mission, please visit our website at https://www.ddaat- app.com/at-the- bridge.

Contact:

Chanda Spates, Executive Director

Flourish Foundation Project Inc DBA DDAAT-App! National Suicide Prevention & School Safety Collaborative

info@flourish.foundation | info@ddaat-app.com | www.ddaat-app.com/ at-the-bridge

704-661-3005

Media Contact

Chanda Spates, Executive Director

Info@flourish.foundation 704-661-3005

***@flourish.foundation

704-661-3005