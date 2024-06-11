DNE Announces Joint Partnership With Electrical Contractors Association of Alberta

Trusted energy management firm serving companies in deregulated energy markets across the United States and Canada partners with electrical contractors in Alberta, Canada.

Since its founding in 2009, DNE energy consultants have helped thousands of industrial and commercial organizations decrease their energy costs. Their three-pronged approach to energy management allows clients to use less, spend less, and harm less. Entering into a joint partnership with the Electrical Contractors Association of Alberta will enable DNE to provide electrical contractors throughout the province with access to DNE’s strong supplier relationships, negotiating on their behalf for the best price and term while also helping them meet their sustainability goals.

DNE is one of the largest energy management firms, with over $250 million in energy expenditures currently under management. This growth reflects the company’s commitment to its goal to help clients take control of their energy. However, DNE is also committed to supporting companies in adopting sustainable and green energy options, for which demand is growing. By 2028, the company hopes to have double the amount of energy spending under management, with 20% going to sustainable energy. Their relationships with commercial energy companies allow them to offer preferred rates to organizations and contractors, providing an easier path toward reaching their sustainability goals.

“While helping our clients save money is still at the core of our company,” remarked Steve Shoiry, Co-Founder and CRO of DNE. “We know that the energy landscape is changing out of necessity. We want to be at the forefront of that change, helping companies find solutions that both improve their sustainability and reduce their energy costs at the same time.”

Since 1962, the ECAA has played a central role in electrical policy, education, training, and employment. Its membership currently includes 865 Alberta electrical firms comprising eight chapters across the province, and it is growing. A partnership with DNE will provide each member of the ECAA with:

Access to a dedicated energy consultant

The ability to leverage DNE’s supplier relationships and negotiating expertise to get the best terms and pricing

Assistance in achieving their energy sustainable energy goals

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Alberta electrical professionals,” stated Shoiry. “ECAA and their members will have direct access to our experienced energy consultants, who can provide personalized recommendations to meet their unique energy goals and needs. We look forward to working with them, whether they want to negotiate a better energy contract or to take advantage of carbon credits or renewable energy sources to reduce their carbon footprint.”

About DNE Resources

DNE Resources is an award-winning energy consulting firm. They develop energy strategies for homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits, and government organizations which enable them to see their energy options.