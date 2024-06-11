Arches Natural Products, Inc. Lauds Research Gained Through Apple Hearing Study

Tinnitus supplement manufacturer and retailer recognizes the unique insights about tinnitus arising from one of the most extensive tinnitus studies performed.

Since its inception in 1998, Arches Natural Products, Inc. has provided individuals with tinnitus symptoms associated with hearing loss a high-quality, natural treatment option. Placing the welfare of their customers first, Arches sells supplements containing a proprietary blend of choice ingredients. Over the past 25 years, their supplements have helped thousands in their fight to overcome their symptoms. A firm believer that more research on tinnitus is needed, Barry Keate, the President of Arches Natural Products, Inc., celebrates the breadth and depth of information gathered by the University of Michigan and Apple, Inc. through the Apple Hearing Study.

Keate, who developed tinnitus himself while serving in the armed forces, personally understands the challenges that individuals with tinnitus may experience. His own experiences have been a driving force in developing Arches’ line of supplements to help tinnitus sufferers reduce their symptoms and lead a fuller life. Arches Tinnitus Formula, which contains a unique, high-potency ginkgo biloba known as GinkgoMax 26/7®, is manufactured in the USA to Good Manufacturing standards.

“Despite the fact that millions of Americans experience tinnitus every year, there has been surprisingly little research done on the condition,” remarked Keate. “I am excited to see researchers teaming up with Apple to gain a better understanding of who it affects and what they experience. The data released so far is enlightening and will serve as a foundation for developing and validating tinnitus treatments.”

The study began in 2019 and is one of the largest studies conducted to gather information about tinnitus. With over 160,000 study participants, researchers have better understood tinnitus, its prevalence among gender and age groups, coping mechanisms, underlying causes, and the sound experienced by those with it. Researchers hope this information will shed light on the patient experience and help identify the most effective methods of providing tinnitus relief.

Notable statistics from the Apple Hearing Study released by the University of Michigan indicate that:

About 15% of study participants experience tinnitus symptoms daily

Those 55 and older are three times more likely to experience daily tinnitus than those aged 18-34

10% of participants report that their tinnitus interferes with their ability to hear clearly

While 2.7% more males reported having daily symptoms, 4.8% more males also reported never having symptoms

“Perhaps not surprising is the fact that 20% of study participants reported loud noise as the cause for their tinnitus,” stated Keate. “It reinforces the fact that ear protection is essential, especially as we head into the summer months when loud music, fireworks, and power tools are an integral part of our lives.”

