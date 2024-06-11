Cathleen Zilner Supports Husky Halfway House Foundation

The Husky Halfway House is a non-profit relying on monetary support and volunteers to maintain its operations.

Cathleen Zilner, MBA & CMR, a prominent Senior Territory Manager at Ceek Women’s Health, continues to lend her support to the Husky Halfway House Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Huskies in need. Through her contributions, Zilner aims to bolster the foundation’s mission of increasing awareness, funding, and volunteer engagement to support a growing number of huskies in need of rehoming.

The Husky Halfway House Foundation relies heavily on monetary donations and volunteers to continue its vital work. By partnering with supporters like Cathleen Zilner, the foundation hopes to enhance its outreach and improve its rescue operations. Sponsors, volunteers, and donors impact the foundation’s ability to provide care and find forever homes for the unique breed.

“I am honored to support the Husky Halfway House Foundation and contribute to their incredible mission of rescuing and rehoming Huskies. These dogs deserve a second chance at the right life, and I’m proud to be a part of an organization that makes such a meaningful difference,” said Cathleen Zilner.

The Husky Halfway House Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming Huskies in need. They provide a safe haven for Huskies, offering medical care, training, and a loving environment until permanent homes are found. The foundation’s mission is to ensure every Husky has the opportunity for a happy, healthy life.

Cathleen Zilner, MBA & CMR, is a top-tier Senior Territory Manager at Ceek Women’s Health, where she works closely with physicians in the realm of medical device sales and implementation. She holds an MBA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is committed to driving innovations and growth, substantially increasing market shares for companies including Johnson & Johnson and various startups. Her accomplishments include launching cutting-edge technologies while maintaining a focus on enhancing patient care through ethical sales practices and innovative solutions.

