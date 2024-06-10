Academia ERP Shines at e-Learning Africa 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda

Representatives from Academia ERP included Founder & CEO Arpit Badjatya, Manager of Sales – Sanchit Baweja, and VP of Customer Success – Michele Du Rand. Their presence at the event was met with great appreciation, as they engaged with educators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the continent. Academia ERP’s products received high praise for their ability to address the unique challenges faced by African educational institutions, demonstrating the company’s deep understanding of the African education market.

A highlight of the event was an insightful session delivered by Arpit Badjatya, titled “Digital Transformation through AI in Education.” In his presentation, Arpit discussed the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in enhancing educational experiences and operational efficiency. His session attracted a large audience and sparked engaging discussions on the future of digital education in Africa.

“We are thrilled to be part of e-Learning Africa 2024 and to have the opportunity to share our expertise and innovations with such a diverse and dynamic audience,” said Arpit Badjatya, Founder & CEO of Academia ERP. “Our commitment to understanding the unique needs of the African education market has enabled us to develop tailored solutions that truly make a difference.”

Academia ERP stands out as one of the few companies from Asia in the IT domain that has extensively researched the African education sector. This deep knowledge allows Academia ERP to provide solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also culturally and contextually relevant. Their participation in e-Learning Africa 2024 underscores their dedication to supporting the digital transformation of education on the continent.

