Join PALS Learning Center’s Piscataway Volunteer Program: Earn the President’s Volunteer Service Award

Volunteer Program Details:

Eligibility: The program is open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents aged 15 and over who are looking to make a difference in the educational landscape of their community.

Award Levels: Volunteers can qualify for the Annual Bronze, Silver, or Gold Presidents Volunteer Service Awards. For more details about the award, visit https://presidentialserviceawards.gov/.

Commitment: Volunteers are expected to dedicate at least 4 hours per week and commit to volunteering at least twice a week. A strong attendance record is required, as missing two consecutive sessions without prior notice may result in the volunteer position being offered to another student.

Location: All volunteering sessions will take place at PALS Learning Center, 1629 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ.

Why Volunteer at PALS Learning Center?

Volunteering at PALS Learning Center is not just about giving back; its about growing personally and professionally. Volunteers will develop skills, expand their network, and participate in a range of activities that support educational programming and community engagement.

Our volunteer program is a fantastic way for individuals in Piscataway and neighboring communities like Edison, Highland Park, Metuchen, and South Plainfield to enhance their resumes, meet new people, and qualify for a prestigious national award, said Hema Sivakumar, Director of PALS Learning Center. We are proud to offer this program that honors the commitment and impact of our volunteers.

How to Apply:

Interested individuals can learn more about the volunteer program and how to apply by visiting PALS Learning Center Careers.

About PALS Learning Center:

PALS Learning Center is dedicated to fostering academic excellence and personal growth in students from elementary through high school. By integrating adaptive learning technologies and personalized tutoring plans, PALS ensures that every student achieves their full potential.

Contact:

Company Address: 1629 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854.

Phone: 732-777-7997

Email: palspiscataway ( @ ) gmail dot com

Website: https://palspiscataway.com/

