Hong Kong – Red flag lowered at Silverstrand Beach

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (June 9) that since the water of Silverstrand Beach in Sai Kung District is now suitable for swimming, the red flag has been lowered.

The red flag was hoisted at the beach earlier on after a red tide was found.