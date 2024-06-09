Hong Kong – Fund empowers women across HK

Fund empowers women across HK *****************************



The Women Empowerment Fund joins forces with women’s groups and non-governmental organisations to launch projects to support local women and has, so far, sponsored 145 projects of diverse natures and themes. Following the positive response to the fund’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Exchange Programme, the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau announced it would be regularised in 2024-25.



News.gov.hk spoke to Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ms Joyce Chan, about the objectives of the fund and its effectiveness, while some women shared how they have benefitted from taking part in workshops.



