Talusblu Released Its Debut Song ‘Get Away From You’

Geneva, Illinois Jun 7, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – Listen to the unique soundscape by the emerging Indie Rock band TalusBlu. The music group has come up with its very first song to captivate audiences from all around the world. They have made their debut with the track ‘Get Away From You’. The exclusive song is assisting them to reach out to more listeners. The flawless presentation has already garnered many listeners and is reaching out to even more with each passing day. They have delivered something new for the listeners that no one has ever listened to. And that is what helps them to make a good impact on all.

Hails from Chicagoland, this band is showcasing its talent with their debut song. The hooky music flow along with the brilliant lyricism has added a whole new charm to their track. It is a band of four members. Ryan Banks plays drums, Bob Bea is at the bass, Elliott Nott contributes to the band as a keyboard player and vocalist, and Ingo Weigold is the lead vocalist and guitarist in this band. Their innovative creation is helping them to attain more listeners in a brief time.

TalusBlu is a band that has come to the world of music to entertain more listeners with their talents. ‘Get Away From You’ is their very first song and it is getting much appreciation from all. From this, listeners assume they will come up with many other songs too. This track is available on Spotify and Apple Music. One can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and their website to get more updates.

Check out the following track on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/6s0xwknQCxLXqbYBwJNpKN

