Austin African American Leadership Institute (AALI) Hosts Third Annual Black X Conference: Rise to Excellence

The African American Leadership Institute (AALI) is excited to present the third annual Black X Conference on Tuesday, June 18, at the Long Center for Performing Arts located at 701 W. Riverside Dr. in Austin, Texas. This year’s conference theme, “Rise to Excellence: Empowering Black Futures,” celebrates the transformative power of freedom and highlights the achievements of African American professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

BiNi Coleman, Co-founder/CEO of AALI, emphasized the importance of celebrating African American achievements and empowerment in the context of Juneteenth. “As we commemorate Juneteenth, the Black X Conference serves as a platform to equip individuals with the tools needed to drive positive change and inspire action. In light of the challenges faced by Black Austinites, it is imperative to address affordability, workplace dynamics, and systemic barriers to make Greater Austin a place where everyone feels a sense of belonging and ownership,” she said.

Coleman added, “The Black X Conference is particularly significant as it empowers leaders to rise to excellence. By providing opportunities for engagement, mentorship, and professional development, we are cultivating a new generation of leaders who are equipped to make meaningful contributions to our community and beyond.”

The MEASURE report underscores the desire for recognition of skills, equitable compensation, and affirming work culture among Black community members. AALI seeks to foster inclusive work environments that appreciate the expertise of Black employees and promote a sense of belonging through events like the Black X Conference.

Attendees can expect engaging discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities led by thought leaders, industry experts, and aspiring entrepreneurs. The goal of the conference is to inspire and empower individuals to make a difference and build a stronger, more inclusive community.

AALI’s mission is to equip exceptional leaders with the tools to improve lives locally, nationally, and globally. To learn more about the conference and register, please visit blackxconference.com.