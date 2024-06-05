Rod Land to Make North American Debut with Upcoming Limited-Edition Release

Retro-Bit Publishing Announces Pre-Order Campaigns for Both the Nintendo Entertainment System® and Game Boy® Editions

Rod Land Banner

POMONA, Calif. – June 4, 2024 – PRLog — Three decades after first climbing Maboots Tower, Retro-Bit® Publishing (https://retro- bit.com/retro- bit-publishing/) is excited to invite gamers back to Rod Land with limited-edition collector’s cartridges of both the home console and handheld editions of the classic action game. Starting today, pre-orders for the one-time production run are open until July 7th, 2024 for the Nintendo Entertainment System® collector’s cartridge, priced at $54.99 in North America and €64,99 in Europe, as well as the Game Boy® collector’s cartridge, listed at $44.99 and €49,99.

Released on the Nintendo Famicom in 1992 and followed by a handheld Game Boy port one year later, Rod Land tells the story of Tam and Rit, a pair of good-natured fairies whose lives are forever changed when monsters invade their peaceful village. Armed with their father’s heirloom magic rods that can create ladders, as well as grab and smash enemies, the duo sets out on an adventure to climb the Maboots Tower and save their captured mother.

Inspired by the 1990 arcade game of the same name, Rod Land on the Nintendo Entertainment System is a fast-paced action game where the two fairies grab and smash colorful enemies and pick up flowers throughout a series of single-screen stages. The Game Boy version takes this formula and adapts the best parts for the smaller screen, creating a unique experience with scrolling levels and forty different stages to complete. Despite the smaller screen, the Game Boy version retains the same satisfying gameplay and power-ups that made the NES version a fan favorite.

Previously only available in Japan and Europe, this upcoming Retro-Bit release will mark Rod Land’s North American debut of these unique ports. The Nintendo Entertainment System package will feature a limited-edition Enchanted 8-bit cartridge, an exclusive acrylic cartridge display stand, individually numbered hardcover magnetic cartridge packaging, and a full-colored instruction manual. Similarly, the Game Boy edition will include a collector’s edition Silver Sparkle cartridge for Game Boy, individually numbered hardcover magnetic cartridge packaging, and a full-colored instruction manual.

“Rod Land is one of the few games to perfectly strike a balance between simple, single-screen level designs and gameplay that is both deceptively deep and thoroughly satisfying,” explains Ron Pang, Chief Business Development Officer at Retro-Bit Publishing. “We’re so excited to finally bring Tam and Rit to North America and have gamers experience their charming adventure for the first time, both on the Nintendo Entertainment System and the handheld Game Boy. With a lengthy quest and some truly memorable boss designs (including one where our heroes fight a whale), Rod Land is one of the true 8-bit hidden gems.”

Rod Land marks the second Game Boy title from Retro-Bit Publishing, following the release of Avenging Spiri (https://retro- bit.com/avenging- spirit/)t in 2022. Other recent retro game rereleases have included the Hammerin’ Harry Concrete Collection (https://retro- bit.com/hammerin- harry/) and Holy Diver (https://retro- bit.com/holy- diver) on Nintendo Entertainment System, Majyūō: King of Demons (https://retro- bit.com/majyuo/) and Undercover Cops (https://retro- bit.com/undercover- cops/) for Super NES, and Toaplan Shooter’s Collection (https://retro- bit.com/toaplan- shooters/) and Mega Man the Wily Wars (https://retro- bit.com/megaman- thewilywars/) on Genesis and Mega Drive among many more.

Pre-orders for this exclusive limited-edition one-time production of Rod Land on both Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy are only offered through pre-order available right now and will run through July 7, 2024, at both Retro-Bit’s website (https://retro- bit.com/rodland/) and participating retailers. The Nintendo Entertainment System package is priced at $54.99 in North America and €64,99 in Europe, while the Game Boy edition is priced at $44.99 in North America and €49,99 in Europe. North America pre-orders can be placed through Limited Run Games (https://limitedrungames.com/ collections/ rod-land), Rondo Products, and Castlemania Games. While European retailers will be available at Strictly Limited Games, DragonBox Shop, Spel & Sant, Xtralife, Retro Cables, and more announced later this week.