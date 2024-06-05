Independent Producer Karen Morris To Pen Features for The Dean Martin Association

Producer Writer Karen Morris

NEW YORK – June 4, 2024 – PRLog — Event Presenter Karen Morris is an independent producer and founder of Sand Castle Communications LLC and The Rat Pack Music Alliance. Over the past few years, her focus has been on producing a variety of inspiring special events to celebrate the memory and music of Frank Sinatra.

Ms. Morris recently revealed how delighted she is to be a contributing writer for Just Dino Magazine, published by The Dean Martin Association. She states with affection,

“I’ve always had a fascination with The Rat Pack and the 1960s, and love the music, as well as the styles and films from that decade. What a joy and honor it is to write about that ‘swingin’ era for Just Dino Magazine and The Dean Martin Association!”

Continuing her creative efforts, Ms. Morris is developing stories about acclaimed celebrities and musical icons popular in the 1960s, many of who remain influential and continue to perform today.

Her (Just Dino Magazine) journey began by penning an engaging article that quoted prominent folks in the entertainment industry who shared their favorite Dean Martin song while including anecdotes about Dean as well.

Following that successful article, Ms. Morris interviewed the sensational vocalist/impressionist Marilyn Michaels about her career and connection to Dean, as Marilyn performed with him on The Dean Martin TV Show years ago. (Published in the May edition of Just Dino Magazine.)

Going forward, she drafted two more features for the June edition of the magazine.

One feature is a memorable tribute to world-renowned arranger Nelson Riddle, as Ms. Morris has been a long-time fan of Mr. Riddle’s music, particularly his collaboration with Frank Sinatra. Christopher Riddle, son of Nelson, is mentioned in the article and previously attended one of her recent events as her special guest. Christopher Riddle, Rosemary Riddle Acerra, and the Riddle family kindly authorized the article.

Another feature in the June edition is a highly entertaining interview spotlighting legendary comedian Tom Dreesen. Mr. Dreesen graciously shared with Ms. Morris his personal and professional stories about Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr. (More can be found in his celebrity memoir – Still Standing: My Journey From Streets and Saloons To The Stage.) Ms. Morris appreciated Tom Dreesen’s witty and candid chat as well as valuable insights from Darren Grubb, co-author of the Still Standing book. (Mr. Dreesen’s next performance of his one-man show – The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh – is on June 8th in Nashville at The Franklin Theater.)

Elliot Thorpe, President of The Dean Martin Association, describes the mission of The DMA and his regard for Karen Morris: “The Dean Martin Association is the world’s first and only authorized independent organization for Dean. Established in 1960, we have worked extensively with both Capitol and Reprise over the years, as well as closely with Mr Martin himself, who was our Chairperson up until his sad passing in 1995. We are non-profit. After nearly 450 published issues of Just Dino, our official magazine, Karen’s experience and passion is much welcomed within the DMA and we are deeply grateful for her support and unalloyed professionalism. To subscribe to the magazine, which is available as a free digital download on the second Friday of every month, please join our mailing list: https://deanmartinassociation.com/ mailing-list.” Elliot Thorpe – President, The Dean Martin Association