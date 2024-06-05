C.A.L.L. to Honor Missouri’s Own Black History During Annual Juneteenth Gathering & Jazz Brunch

ST. LOUIS – June 3, 2024 – PRLog — In honor of Juneteenth, The Center for Authentic Learning and Listening (C.A.L.L.) will host its annual fundraiser and celebration at The Whittemore House on Washington University’s campus, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. This year’s theme centers on restoring the land at Lake Placid and the health of the people, with an emphasis on health equity and justice.

Guests will learn about the history and significance of Lake Placid, including how its founders’ tenacity and vision made an impact on generations of Black Missourians. The brunch will also highlight the present day efforts aimed at revitalizing the land, and bringing people back to it. Attendees will enjoy a delicious brunch, live jazz music, the opportunity to explore beautiful greenspace, and the chance to mingle with some of Missouri’s esteemed historians and storytellers.

Dr. P. C. Turner and J. M. Sojourner, two black men from Kansas City, Missouri, purchased land in 1934 that later became Lake Placid. They envisioned it as a “A Recreational Center for Colored People.” The resort and vibrancy of the lake community played a pivotal role for African-Americans in Missouri during that era, embodying the founders’ vision of serenity and liberation in nature.

“We are excited to tell the story about how the founder, Dr. P. C. Turner also prioritized wellness on the property and to share with our guests how we intend to incorporate health in our 10-year plan,” said C.A.L.L.’s president, Brendalyn King. “While we have always been clear about this mission, this year we’re thrilled to unveil our theme to revitalize not only the 244 acres of land, but the health of people.”

The unique gathering not only commemorates Juneteenth, it also supports the ongoing restoration and renaissance of the significant site, with an emphasis on nurturing a sense of community and shared heritage. In 2023, the organization made history by hosting the celebration in the Blue Room at the legendary American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, in the historic 18th & Vine community. St. Louis-born jazz pianist Lawrence Fields performed a few selections.

“Since 2021, Juneteenth has been a federal holiday in the United States” said King, “and given the lack of acknowledgment of Black Achievement and celebration in America, I want to ensure our Reparations Project and non-profit, The Center for Authentic Listening & Learning (C.A.L.L.), brings attention to and celebrates Missouri’s First Black resort on Juneteenth. I want all Missourians to know and remember each year on Juneteenth that there are powerful examples of black freedom in our state.”

Juneteenth originated as a grassroots celebration of freedom among Galveston, TX locals and later evolved into a nationwide observance marking the abolition of slavery. It gained official recognition as a federal holiday in the United States, thanks to the persistent advocacy efforts led by Opal Lee.

The jazz brunch is scheduled for June 19th from Noon to 3 PM. For further details and ticket purchases, please visit https://shorturl.at/ Rg7kq. Limited sponsorship opportunities are also available; for more information, please email center.listening.learning@ gmail.com.

About Center of Authentic Listening & Learning: C.A.L.L. is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to steward a vision of serenity and liberation for people in nature on Missouri’s First Black Resort.

About Reparations Project 40 LLC: In 2021 RepProject40 purchased 244-acres of Missouri’s First Black Resort. Through Freedom & Reparations we will tell the stories to guests and offer experiences for groups and family. For more information, visit https://reparationsproject40.com/ . To connect on social media and get up-to-date news, follow @reparationsproject40 on Instagram and Facebook.