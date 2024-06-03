Japan – Eisai Named to List of The Time 100 Most Influential Companies

TIME reveals the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each company based on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. Eisai is recognized in the “Pioneers” category for its human health care (hhc) concept of prioritizing patient needs and the development of our Alzheimer’s disease treatment LEQEMBI (lecanemab). For more information, please visit time.com/time100-companies-2024.

LEQEMBI is the first and only treatment approved in Japan, the United States, China, and South Korea shown to reduce the rate of disease progression and to slow cognitive and functional decline, that acts on the underlying pathology of AD.

AD is a progressive, fatal disease, and a global healthcare issue that greatly impacts not only the people living with the disease, but also their loved ones, care partners and society. Based on our corporate concept of “human health care (hhc),” we have taken on the challenge of this difficult issue through our nearly 40 years of drug discovery activities in the field of dementia, while spending time with patients and their families. We will deliver LEQEMBI to the people with early AD who need it and their families, and aim to continue creating impact on global issues surrounding dementia.

Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen Inc. (U.S.) co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

