Outdoor Cap Releases New Promotional & OC Sports Catalog

We’ve combined the Promotional and OC Sports catalog to make one super catalog. Options, customization, new styles, and so much more.

Outdoor Cap has announced the all-new Promotional & OC Sports Catalog. This catalog is a valuable tool for promotional products distributors and decorators as well as anyone selling apparel products in team sports.

The Promotional & OC Sports Catalog is packed with 20 new cap styles. It features new decoration techniques with patch and application options including new custom faux leather patch shapes. Other new decoration options in this catalog include: Flexstyle™ Domed, Flexstyle™ Flat, PV+ Emblems, Full Color Heat Transfer, Print Stitch, Embroidered Appliques, Chenille, and Woven embellishments.

Outdoor Cap has updated their programs to reflect customer needs and demand.

Log in and order your own catalogs today or find a rep near you:

Team Rep Map

Promo Rep Map

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 45 years in Team, Promotional Products, and Retail markets. We strive to offer exceptional customer service through every step of the buying process and innovation in our quality headwear offerings. Our corporate campus is based in Bentonville, Ark., with a factory and distribution centers in Arkansas, California, and Texas.