Adani Foundation sets up RO plant in Kattupalli village

With an aim to fulfill the drinking water requirements of over 150 fisherfolk families, the Adani Kattupalli Port, through the Adani Foundation, has installed a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant of 1,000 LPH (litre per hour) capacity in Kattupalli Kuppam village of Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu. COO of the Adani Kattupalli and Ennore Port, Captain Madhanmohan, inaugurated the plant on May 31, 2024, in the presence of the Foundation CSR team, community leaders, panchayat members and village residents.

Till now, the Foundation has established three other plants of 1,000 LPH capacity each with automated functions (ATM-based Water Vending Machine) in four panchayats of the district, six RO plants of 100 LPH capacity each in five government schools, and one plant of 100 LPH capacity at a government hospital in Pulicat, Tiruvallur.

The Adani Foundation team established these RO plants after realizing that access and availability of fresh drinking water was a matter of concern for locals in the region. As the underground water was salty and unsuitable for drinking, villagers – mostly comprising of members from the fishing community – were spending around Rs 30 per day to get 20 litres of drinking water for their daily needs. On a monthly basis, they were forced to spend between Rs 800- Rs 1,000 to fetch potable water from nearby villages, besides their time and efforts.

Following its inauguration, the plant was handed over to local leaders of the fishermen community in the village who will take care of its overall maintenance. They will be collecting a maintenance fee of Rs 5 for every 20 litres of water from the villagers.