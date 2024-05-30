Colorado Aromatics Releases Unique “Eye Renew” Tea Bags

Colorado Aromatics, a natural skincare brand known for its farm-to-skin products, announces the launch of its Eye Renew Tea Bags. Infused with a potent blend of rutin-rich herbs, they are designed to rejuvenate tired eyes and promote youthful, radiant skin. Created by Dr. Cindy Jones, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry with a deep passion for herbal science, this new product combines the best of nature with trusted scientific research.

Finally, effective eye puffiness and strain relief at home

Eye Renew Tea Bags are meticulously crafted to soothe and revitalize tired eyes. Featuring potent herbal ingredients like fennel seed, elderflower, spearmint, lemon balm, parsley, and hops, this formulation not only refreshes but also supports collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Eye Renew offers a spa-like treatment at home, ideal for everyone suffering from puffiness, wrinkles and eye strain from computer use or outdoor activities.

Grounded in research, inspired by nature

“We are so excited about our new Eye Renew Tea Bags! Each ingredient we use in the tea bags is selected for its specific skin benefits,” said Dr. Cindy Jones. “Rutin, a key component in the herbs used in our Eye Renew Tea Bags, has been shown to support blood vessel health and reduce puffiness, making it a game-changer for eye care. We can’t wait to share these with more customers!”

Join their Facebook Giveaway to snag a few of these tea bags for yourself

To celebrate this launch, Colorado Aromatics will be hosting a giveaway on Facebook, offering fans a chance to win their very own Eye Renew Tea Bags. Go to Colorado Aromatics Facebook Page, to learn more about this giveaway and to learn more about other farm to skin Colorado Aromatics products. Eye Renew Tea Bags are available for purchase online at Eye Renew Tea Bags – Colorado Aromatics. Use code BRIGHTEYES to get 10% off for a limited time.

Bloggers & Journalists

If you are a blogger or a journalist, contact them for a sample to review.

About Colorado Aromatics

Located in Longmont, Colorado, Colorado Aromatics is a leader in natural, effective skincare solutions. Our products are formulated using herbs from our Certified Naturally Grown herb farm, ensuring every ingredient meets the highest standards of potency and purity. Founded by Dr. Cindy Jones, Colorado Aromatics aims to deliver skincare products that are both natural and scientifically innovative.

Media Contact:

Cindy Jones, Ph.D., Founder

303-651-2062

[email protected]

www.ColoradoAromatics.com