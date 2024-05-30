Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions Celebrates First Anniversary

Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, marking the merger of St. Louis-based Elite Cuisine and Kansas City’s Superior Vend-All. During the past 16 months, Apex has grown by a combined 14% across all its business operations.

Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions is the largest independently owned corporate food service company based in Missouri with headquarters in St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo. The organization expanded its reach by opening offices in Columbia, Mo., Des Moines, Iowa and Denver, Colo.

Apex is also the largest independently owned commissary in the Midwest. The more than 200-person company has added 17 employees to its growing team, as well as opened 16 new micro markets in the past year.

Founding partners Jim Schweppe and brothers Brian and Greg Porembski continue to own and operate the company with Schweppe serving as CFO, Brian as CEO, and Greg as COO. Apex retained the name Elite Cuisine for its corporate dining and catering services.

“This has been an outstanding year filled with incredible growth, exciting opportunities, and a renewed commitment to serving our customers across the country,” said Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions CFO and Founding Partner Jim Schweppe. “We have broadened our footprint into new regions and strengthened our foundation, and we look forward to even greater success in the years to come.”

Apex is a full-service provider that supplies catering, in-office cafes and coffee, and vending services for its corporate clients. Apex has more than 270 micro markets located in office and manufacturing facilities across Missouri, Colorado, and Iowa. These convenient self-checkout markets offer employees a wide selection of healthy food and quality beverage options. Approximately 10% of Apex’s micro markets are hybrid facilities, which feature a chef-prepared hot food component available for purchase. Apex also offers Elite Cuisine, its flagship culinary experience that handles all corporate dining and catering services. For more information about Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions, call (866) 607-4400.