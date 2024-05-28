Hong Kong – S for S speaks on Police National Security Department’s law enforcement action

S for S speaks on Police National Security Department’s law enforcement action ******************************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, at a media session on Police National Security Department’s law enforcement action this afternoon (May 28):



Reporter: Is it the first arrest made under the new home grown national security legislation? Can you explain more about the scope of the offence? What is the significance and what does it imply on posting on social media on sensitive dates going forward?



Secretary for Security: This morning, the National Security Department of Hong Kong Police Force arrested a total of six people, including five females and one male. One of the females is now being remanded in our correctional institution. The allegation is about this group of people using a Facebook page on social media to advocate hatred against our Central Government, the Hong Kong Government and also our Judiciary. It is relating to a forthcoming sensitive date but I would like to reiterate that the main crime is not about the subject. It is about their utilising of the subject during which they incited hatred against the Central Government, our Hong Kong Government and the Judiciary. This incitement of hatred is the cause of the crime.



