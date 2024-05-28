Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $4 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $4 million (with photo) ************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs on May 20, 23 and 25 seized a total of about 20 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about $4 million at Hong Kong International Airport and the Shenzhen Bay Control Point. Three men were arrested.



Through risk assessment, Customs inspected two air cargo consignments on the above-mentioned dates, both declared as carrying dried fruit and arriving in Hong Kong from the United States. Upon inspection, Customs officers found the batch of suspected cannabis buds, weighing about 20kg in total, concealed inside a number of dried fruit cans.



After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers on May 25 arrested a man, aged 27, suspected to be connected with the case, in Lau Fau Shan. Following a controlled delivery operation, another two men, aged 49 and 56, suspected to be connected with the case were also arrested in Lau Fau Shan yesterday (May 27). About 100 grams of suspected cannabis buds and suspected drug packaging paraphernalia were further seized inside their private cars.



The first arrested man has been released on bail pending further investigation. The second and the third arrested men have been jointly charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug, while the latter has been charged with two more counts of trafficking in a dangerous drug. They will appear at the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (May 29).



Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account ([email protected]), or by filling in an online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).