Monolith Unveils New Branding as It Becomes The One-Stop Shop for Digital Media Services

Tokyo, Japan – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Our new branding represents the next chapter for Monolith as we expand our capabilities to meet the rapidly changing needs of brands and businesses, said Daniel Isaacsen, Managing Director. Were bringing our 27 years of expertise into the spatial computing age, providing digital marketing offerings, and producing turnkey solutions from creative conceptualization to seamless deployment and operations.

The updated branding includes a refreshed logo that symbolizes the companys ability to become a singular monolith, providing multiple solutions under a single agency. The updated logo brings additional new primary colors, new websites, and a modernized brand feel. More importantly, it symbolizes Monoliths strategic evolution from solely providing managed staffing to now handling full-service pre-production, production, post-production, marketing, and execution across a wide range of digital channels and immersive experiences.

Monolith, a leading provider of media production and managed services, today unveiled a comprehensive rebranding and significant expansion of its offerings. After 27 years of steady growth, Monolith is updating its branding to reflect its new vision as a one-stop shop for digital media, experiential technology, and marketing services.

Monolith has substantially invested in building out its team and technological capabilities to power its digital transformation. The company has assembled a talented roster of creatives, technologists, and experts with extensive experience in social media, digital advertising, augmented reality, virtual reality production, game development, and web development. This influx of specialized skills and knowledge allows Monolith to stay ahead of the curve and deliver genuinely innovative solutions at the convergence of media, technology, and marketing.

In todays experience economy, audiences expect seamless, technology-powered engagement across physical and digital realms, said Kelly Willams, Vice President of Technology and Communications. Monoliths expanded suite of end-to-end solutions equips us to craft unforgettable, boundary-pushing experiences that capture attention and forge deeper connections between brands and their community.

Monoliths expanded capabilities will be housed under its two divisions: monolith.asia focused on media production services, and monolith.marketing dedicated to digital/experiential marketing and brand activation solutions.

Monoliths media and marketing arm are supported by Monolith Technology and Research in India which experiments with upcoming technology finding practical real-world business solutions then trains future talent to utilizes these technologies through its Academy.

With this strategic realignment, Monolith aims to solidify its position as the partner of choice for companies seeking truly integrated, end-to-end solutions for engaging audiences in the digital era.

