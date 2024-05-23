Hong Kong – PYNEH announces incident of staff members experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis

PYNEH announces incident of staff members experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis **********************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

​The spokesperson for Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital (PYNEH) made the following announcement today (May 22):

PYNEH received reports from staff members today on experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis including diarrhea and vomiting, after consuming food purchased from the two hospital canteens during lunchtime yesterday (May 21) and subsequently applied for sick leave today. Around 30 staff members from different departments are involved.

The case has been reported to the Centre for Health Protection and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department. As prudent measures, the hospital has instructed the canteen services contractor to arrange deep cleansing in the two canteens. The hospital canteens will be closed tomorrow to continue deep cleansing.

Meanwhile, the Infection Control Team has initially obtained information from some of the staff members concerned. Disinfection has been arranged with respective hospital departments in staff common areas and toilets.

PYNEH is very concerned about the cases and has reported them to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advanced Incident Reporting System.