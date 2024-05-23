MBMA Announces 2023 Safety Award Winners

Tony Bouquot Presents the 2023 MBMA Safety Awards

CLEVELAND – May 22, 2024 – PRLog — Each year the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) honors member companies that demonstrate exceptional performance in maintaining workplace safety. These awards are given to Building Systems members as well as Associate members for their performance during the previous calendar year. Safety awards for the 2023 year were presented during the 2024 MBMA Spring Meeting held April 24 – 26 in San Diego, California.

“Since 2011 the MBMA and our Safety Committee, under the direction of chair David Weatherford, has presented awards to 369 plants and facilities,” says Tony Bouquot, MBMA general manager. “Both Building Systems members as well as Associate members participate in the safety program, and we are proud to honor those members who have exceptional safety records.”

In 2023, Building Systems members had 46 plant facilities that participated in MBMA’s Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 15 million hours on the job. “MBMA and our member companies strive to make the industry a safe place for everyone,” adds Bouquot. “Effective safety initiatives have many benefits. including boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits.”

MBMA’s awards program consists of three categories. The 2023 Superior Safety Award was presented to three plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the entire calendar year, which is a significant accomplishment. The 17 facilities that received the 2023 Safety Performance Award achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the OSHA industry average. The 2023 Associate Member Superior Safety Award went to 57 facilities that achieved zero recordable cases for the year, also a major achievement.

The following is a comprehensive list of 2023 MBMA safety award winners:

2023 Superior Safety Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities with zero recordable incidents.

Kirby Building Systems, a Nucor Company (Portland, TN)

(Portland, TN) Dean Steel Buildings (Thomasville, GA)

(Thomasville, GA) Spirco Manufacturing (Memphis, TN)

2023 Safety Performance Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities having achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the industry average as reported by OSHA.

ACI Building Systems (Batesville, MS)

(Batesville, MS) American Buildings, a Nucor Brand (El Paso, IL)

(El Paso, IL) BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc. (Annville, PA; St. Joseph, MO; Jackson, TN)

(Annville, PA; St. Joseph, MO; Jackson, TN) Cornerstone Building Brands (Atwater, CA; Houston, TX; Mt. Pleasant, IA)

(Atwater, CA; Houston, TX; Mt. Pleasant, IA) Inland Buildings (Culman, AL)

(Culman, AL) Kirby Building Systems, Inc. (Portland, TN)

(Portland, TN) Nucor Building Systems, a Nucor Company (Brigham City, UT; La Crosse, VA; Swansea, SC)

(Brigham City, UT; La Crosse, VA; Swansea, SC) Red Dot Buildings (Athens, TX)

(Athens, TX) Schulte Building Systems, Inc. (Hockley, TX; Hueytown, AL)

(Hockley, TX; Hueytown, AL) Whirlwind Steel Buildings (Houston, TX)

2023 Associate Member Safety Award – In recognition of Associate member facilities with zero recordable incidents.

Bay Insulation Systems (Baton Rouge, LA; Brooklyn Heights, OH; Coppell, TX; Eastlake, OH; Easton, PA; Fridley, MN; Green Bay, WI (2 locations); Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, MO; London, ON; Louisville, KY; Memphis, TN; Norcross, GA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Roanoke, VA (2 locations); San Marcos, TX (2 locations); St. Louis, MO; Sumner, WA)

(Baton Rouge, LA; Brooklyn Heights, OH; Coppell, TX; Eastlake, OH; Easton, PA; Fridley, MN; Green Bay, WI (2 locations); Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, MO; London, ON; Louisville, KY; Memphis, TN; Norcross, GA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Roanoke, VA (2 locations); San Marcos, TX (2 locations); St. Louis, MO; Sumner, WA) Curbs Plus (El Dorado, KS, Glendale, AZ; Rossville, GA

(El Dorado, KS, Glendale, AZ; Rossville, GA Konecranes (Houston, TX)

(Houston, TX) Metl-Span, A Nucor Company (Hamilton, ON; Lewisville, TX; Waterloo, IN; Las Vegas, NV; Sheridan, AR)

(Hamilton, ON; Lewisville, TX; Waterloo, IN; Las Vegas, NV; Sheridan, AR) PSI Preferred Solutions, Inc. (Cleveland, OH)

• Silvercote A Service Partners Company (Ashland, VA; Byram, MS; Denver, CO; Duluth, GA; Greenville, SC; Houston, TX; Huntsville, AL; Itasca, IL; Lubbock, TX; Marshfield, WI; Mooresville, NC; Pottstown, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Scotia, NY; Spokane Valley, WA; Springfield, KY; Stockton, CA)

Wurth Construction Services (Birmingham, AL; Greensboro, NC; Hicksville, NY; Houston, TX; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL)

