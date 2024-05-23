EXXEED Launches as a Premier Provider of Smart People Solutions™ for Growth Companies

EXXEED, an innovative newcomer in the people strategy consulting and services sector, is excited to announce its official launch. Specializing in customized solutions for growth-focused companies, EXXEED provides businesses with effective people strategies and services, enabling them to scale and evolve into next-generation companies.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Jim Hazboun, EXXEED leverages extensive expertise and a passion for driving business growth. With over 20 years of experience in people strategy, organizational effectiveness, and corporate services, Hazboun has a proven track record of helping companies scale and excel in competitive markets. He has held C-suite positions in various companies and served as a trusted advisor to numerous CEOs and their leadership teams. Additionally, he has worked as a management consultant for a diverse array of companies and industries. His innovative leadership and business insights are the driving force behind EXXEED’s Smart People Solutions™.

“I’m excited to embark on this journey of empowering growing companies with the tools and strategies they need to succeed,” said Hazboun. “In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, having the right people strategies is more crucial than ever. Growing companies face unique challenges as they scale. EXXEED is committed to providing our clients with proven solutions that drive performance, engagement, and success.”

EXXEED is proud to announce that George Villagran, a seasoned talent expert with over 20 years of experience in talent acquisition and workforce management, will lead its Talent Services Division. Villagran’s successful track record at J2 Global, Walt Disney, and Business.com underscores his ability to build high-performing teams and spearhead talent initiatives. “We are very happy to have George leading our Talent Services Division,” said Hazboun. “His extensive experience and results-oriented approach will be invaluable as we connect our clients with top talent and drive organizational success.”

EXXEED’s comprehensive suite of services includes Strategy Consulting and Execution, Recruiting Services, Interim Executives and Professionals, and Executive Coaching.

About EXXEED:

EXXEED is a leading consulting and services firm specializing in empowering individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential. Through its suite of Smart People Solutions™, EXXEED offers strategy consulting and execution, recruiting, interim professionals, and coaching services. EXXEED provides expertise and support to companies as they navigate the challenges of growth, scaling, and transformation. For more information, visit www.exxeedsolutions.com.

