James W. Attridge, Partner, Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Cartel Investigations

About James W. Attridge

James (Jimmy) Attridge former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division, Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General, and federal prosecutor represents clients in cartel investigations, antitrust litigation, and complex merger reviews. Drawing on his government experience under multiple administrations, Jimmy provides a strategic and comprehensive perspective on a wide range of government investigations and litigation.

Lauded by clients in The Legal 500 United States for his work representing both companies and individuals in cartel matters, Jimmy is adept at navigating antitrust compliance issues, cartel investigations and defense, and follow-on civil litigation. He also counsels clients on engaging with the DOJ in a range of areas where the Antitrust Division has committed to heightened enforcement, including merger reviews, civil conduct investigations, and interlocking directorates.

Event Summary

Cartel investigations are high-stakes, complex legal matters. If you or your company are facing scrutiny for potential cartel activity, its crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the investigative process and your defense options.

Join our speakers in this CLE webcast as they provide you with a roadmap for navigating cartel investigations effectively. Our expert speakers will break down the key stages of an investigation, from initial inquiries to potential resolutions, and equip you with the knowledge and tools to protect your legal and financial interests.

Key Topics:

 Identifying the Red Flags

 Understanding the Investigative Process

 Building a Strong Defense

 Cooperation vs. Non-Cooperation

 Negotiating Resolutions

 Protecting Your Rights

