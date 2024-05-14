Hong Kong – Labour Department to hold webinar on Employment Ordinance

Labour Department to hold webinar on Employment Ordinance *********************************************************



​The Labour Department has called for registration for a webinar on the Employment Ordinance to be held between 3pm and 5pm on June 12 (Wednesday).

The main provisions of the Employment Ordinance will be introduced.

The real-time webinar will be conducted in Cantonese via Zoom and participation is free of charge.

Interested participants should complete the registration form, which can be downloaded from the Labour Department’s website (www.labour.gov.hk), and return it by email by May 28 (Tuesday). The quota will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. For enquiries, please call 3575 8671.