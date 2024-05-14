The Game Palacio debuts in Delhi NCR unlocking new realms at DLF Mall of India, Noida

Snow World Entertainment is all set to launch its most luxurious gaming center The Game Palacio at DLF Mall of India on 11th May 2024. After developing a leading name in immersive entertainment space and after being recognised as the most luxurious designed gaming Centre by BCM awards in Amusement Expo Las Vegas 2024, the company is bringing cutting-edge technology with international experience closer to their enthusiasts in the vibrant city of Noida. It is a masterpiece with the genes of four eclectic alter-egos —bowling alley, arcade and video games, Virtual reality and augmented reality, Fine Dine and Lounge.

“We are so delighted to introduce The Game Palacio to Delhi with the first store going live in Mall of India and soon to open in 5 different locations this year. The positive response and acceptance of our concept in Mumbai, Pune, and Chandigarh has given confidence to deliver this internationally designed concept in Delhi NCR,” shared Prasuk Jain, Managing Director of Snow World Entertainment.“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring the luxury gaming innovation to Noida in order to align with the lifestyles of affluent and discerning audiences. With 4 operational Game Palacios across 3 cities in India—2 in Mumbai, 1 in Pune, and 1 in Chandigarh—we are excited to extend our footprint further and bring the thrill of upscale gaming experiences to Delhi.”

Priyanka Jain, Co-founder of Snow World Entertainment shared her vision, “Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a newcomer to the world of interactive entertainment, The Game Palacio at Mall of Noida will take on a ride of international experience, vibe check and feeling never experienced before.”

Located in the heart of Noida, The Game Palacio promises an unparalleled luxury gaming experience, blending its recognition with captivating concepts to establish a benchmark in the global market. With a diverse range of interactive games, virtual reality experiences, and eateries, we invite gamers of all ages to embark on thrilling journeys and create unforgettable memories. The Game Palacio is truly a culmination of gaming and dining offerings incorporated by elements of technology, entertainment and immersive experience. With its solid arcade gaming zone, the focus on product quality and top-notch service elevates the experience. The arcade offers a world-class selection of over 80-100 games, including the immersive Asphalt Legends, and adrenaline-pumping Fast and Furious, The Game Palacio promises endless fun.

Moreover, Verde – Wine/Dine (Luxury Italian Fine Dine) and Kamakaze – a Global Bar (a high energy global bar) are the two restaurants spread in approx. 10000 sq feet inside The Game Palacio will enhance the offerings of the space with an assortment of dishes, delectable desserts, and carefully crafted cocktails. It’s a vibrant and dynamic hub of experiences, with live music, themed nights, and interactive DJ sessions adding a whole new level of exuberance to the space.

The interiors of The Game Palacio feature a spacious & sophisticated blend of dark and gold hues, evoking a luxurious ambiance in overall 56000 sq feet. Upon entering the vicinity, visitors are greeted by a grand circular entrance, intricately detailed with wooden moldings and customized chandeliers enhancing its opulent atmosphere.

Game Palacio is a unique experiential concept that appeals to people of all ages. One can go with their parents, children, or both, and there will be something to suit their preferences. This will surely resonate with the people that cherish exclusive experiences and the luxurious vibe.