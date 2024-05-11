Hong Kong – Innovative Hong Kong rendition of Shakespeare’s “King Lear” staged in London (with photos)

Innovative Hong Kong rendition of Shakespeare’s “King Lear” staged in London (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) showcased Hong Kong’s vibrant cultural landscape by supporting the performances of Tang Shu-wing Theatre Studio’s “King Lear” at the Riverside Studios in London from May 2 to 12 (London time). A reception celebrating the achievement of Hong Kong theatre was held on May 10, greeting around 40 guests from the local cultural and business sector.

Speaking at the reception, the Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, expressed gratitude to Tang Shu-wing Theatre Studio for bringing a unique version of “King Lear” to London. He remarked, “We are proud to present ‘King Lear’, a production that reflects the dynamic and innovative spirit of Hong Kong. This unique interpretation, featuring an all-female cast and non-verbal delivery, pushes the boundaries of traditional theatre.”

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to fostering the cultural development of Hong Kong and strengthening the city’s role as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange as set out in the National 14th Five-Year Plan. The city hosts over 7 000 cultural programmes every year, including the Art Basel in March, the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival in April, the French May Arts Festival in May, and the very first Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo in October,” he added, while inviting the guests to visit Hong Kong.”

​Featuring an all-female cast with no dialogue, Tang Shu-wing Theatre Studio’s new interpretation of “King Lear” is a non-verbal theatre production that transcends the boundaries of Shakespeare’s plays. The performance features an international cast from Hong Kong and the National Theatre Marin Sorescu of Craiova, including renowned Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip. Following its successful run in London, the production will continue its European tour in May with upcoming performances in Craiova, Romania, and Berlin, Germany.