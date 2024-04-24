Verizon Frontline demos public safety solutions at Axon Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

As a featured sponsor, Verizon Frontline will demonstrate its suite of public safety solutions at Axon Week. Hosted by public safety technology leader Axon, Axon Week combines two conferences, Axon Accelerate and TASERCON, to assemble the best from public safetys premier technology and training conferences.

Axon Week is the ideal environment to showcase Verizon Frontlines public safety solutions, said Michael Adams, vice president, public sector at Verizon. When you talk to as many first responders as we do, you know right away that 5G is a top priority when it comes to doing their job safely, and efficiently, Adams continued. And through our 5G spectrum holdings, Verizon is able to more quickly expand and enhance our 5G Ultra Wideband network nationwide more than doubling and, in some markets, tripling the 5G bandwidth available to serve first responders.

In addition to the solutions being demonstrated, Verizon Frontline is also participating in a number of panels and sessions.

Bryan Schromsky, managing partner for public sector at Verizon will join Lt. John Chapman from the Palm Beach County Sheriffs office to discuss the importance of 5G, with an emphasis on fleet management.

Verizons work with the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is a great example of both the agencys commitment to adopting cutting edge technology and innovation as part of their mission, and also Verizons ability to deliver more than 1,000 fixed wireless access points throughout Palm Beach County, enabling faster data transmission for critical operations such as real-time video surveillance, emergency communications, and access to cloud-based applications.

Schromsky will also present on network slicing on Wednesday, April 24.

Network slicing is emerging as a key component of any organizations cloud strategy, including in the public sector, said Schromsky. A field demonstration with Axon last year proved network slicing can be a game-changer in supporting mission-critical functions and enhancing situational awareness for first responders.

Verizon will have a number of mobile assets on display at the show floor, including its Rapid Response Connectivity Unit, a heavy-duty, all-terrain multi-user portable asset custom-built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. In addition, Verizons Robotic Emergency Dog, known as RED, will also be at the show. RED uses Private 5G for communications and is part of creating an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities.

For more information on Verizons work across the public sector, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/public-sector/

For more information on Verizon Public Sectors public safety solutions, visit www.verizon.com/Fronline

Axon Week takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center.