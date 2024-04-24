Madarson IT Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Madarson IT to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

SILVER SPRING, Md. – April 22, 2024 – PRLog — Madarson IT, a leading provider of cloud and security solutions, today announced the availability of CIS benchmarked Ubuntu virtual servers and desktops in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Madarson IT customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Madarson IT’s new offering features an Azure-based virtual machine preconfigured with Ubuntu images that are hardened to address the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Level 1 & 2 compliance needs. Cybersecurity is a top priority for organizations worldwide, and implementing CIS Level 1 or 2 benchmarks can significantly enhance their security posture. The CIS controls, a set of cybersecurity best practices and guidelines, provide organizations with the framework needed to protect against advanced and persistent threats.

CIS Level 1 benchmarks establish foundational cybersecurity practices, while Level 2 benchmarks build upon these practices by providing additional security controls and recommendations. By implementing CIS Level 2 benchmarks, organizations can further strengthen their security posture and better protect against advanced threats.

Key features of Madarson IT’s offering include:

CIS benchmarks, internationally recognized as security standards for defending IT systems and data against cyberattacks.

CIS controls that map to established standards and regulatory frameworks, including the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27000 series, PCI DSS, and HIPAA.

Hardened images that protect against unauthorized access, denial of service, and other cyberthreats by limiting potential weaknesses.

“Madarson IT certified images are always up to date, secure, follow industry standards, and are built to work right out of the box,” said Shola Madariola, CEO, Madarson IT.

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Madarson IT’s CIS benchmarked Ubuntu virtual servers and desktops, which join a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Madarson IT, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Madarson IT’s CIS benchmarked Ubuntu virtual servers and desktops on this page (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/ en-US/marketplace/ …) on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. You can also check out all of our current offers here (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/ en-us/marketplace/ …).

About Madarson IT

Madarson IT is a managed information technology consulting firm headquartered in Maryland. We specialize in cloud security, hybrid/multi- cloud deployment/migrations and managed IT services, providing businesses with strategic guidance, top-notch technical solutions, and technology advice to best serve their needs. Partner with us today and we can help deliver cost-effective IT strategies to meet your organizational needs.

