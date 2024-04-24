Photography Business Institute Students Raise Nearly $300K For Charity

School for photography business leverages its annual event to fund a Village Impact project. Additionally, the Institute students raised $259,735 within their communities in impact donations.

Photography Business Institute’s Go Boutique Live Virtual event witnessed an inspiring demonstration of compassion and unity as participants rallied to raise an impressive $20,000 for Village Impact. This generous contribution will fund the construction of a toddler classroom at Amani Kuresoi Primary School in Nakuru County, Kenya, providing crucial early childhood education resources to underprivileged children. The donation will facilitate the establishment of essential facilities, including play areas and water sanitation facilities, customized to meet the specific needs of young learners, alongside specialized flooring, multi-sensory learning materials, and play equipment to create an enriching learning environment.

Participants could contribute any amount to the cause as part of the fundraising initiative. However, in appreciation for every donation of $97 or more, the business photography school presented its mascot, a squirrel, in the form of a silver or gold necklace. This collaborative effort between the Go Boutique Live Virtual event and Village Impact exemplifies the profound impact that collective action can have on transforming lives and fostering positive change.

Reflecting on the amount of donations, Sarah Petty, Founder of Photography Business Institute, said, “At our school, we believe in the power of giving back. Our commitment to impact extends beyond business success; we’ve ingrained it in our educational philosophy. We empower our students not only to excel professionally but also to make a meaningful difference in their communities and the world. This core value sets us apart from other photography educational institutions and platforms, reflecting our dedication to shaping compassionate and socially conscious photographers whose impact is felt far beyond the images they create.”

Beyond the immediate impact of the fundraising efforts, the annual Go Boutique Live event serves as a pivotal platform for professional portrait photographers to come together with other photographers who follow the same business model, share insights, and make a meaningful impact on global communities. Attendees engaged in enriching discussions, shared valuable insights and forged lasting relationships with fellow photographers from around the world, underscoring the ethos of Photography Business Institute.

The revered Julie Awards ceremony is central to the event, where the Photography Business Institute honored 218 photographers for their outstanding achievements this year. As a photography business mentor, Photography Business Institute’s largest award category was charitable contributions through work. Totaling $259,735 in donations, 98 students earned this year’s coveted Charity Award. The ceremony underscored the institute’s and its community’s profound commitment to creating a massive impact and brighter futures for everyone.

As participants continue to harness the momentum generated by this event, the ripple effects of their collective efforts are poised to make a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and communities worldwide. To discover more about Photography Business Institute and its upcoming courses and events, visit www.PhotographyBusinessInstitute.com.

About Photography Business Institute

Photography Business Institute aims to educate photographers about how to have a viable, self-sustaining career as a professional portrait photographer and to make lasting contributions to the legacies of the families they photograph and the communities in which they reside.