The Bullish Farmer Bets Big on Sustainable Agriculture on Documentary Showcase

Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary The Bullish Farmer.

The Bullish Farmer tells the story of a Wall Street investment banker turned small farmer. While struggling to build and operate his family farm, John Ubaldo discovers the dangers posed by corporate farming and becomes an advocate for sustainable agriculture.

Directed by Ken Marsolais, The Bullish Farmer follows the journey of John Ubaldo, a former investment banker who left Wall Street to buy and run a small family farm in upstate New York, with an idea to farm as it was done 100 years ago. He was soon forced to confront the realities of competing with powerful corporations and the modern farming methods they employed. With their extensive use of chemicals, pesticides, GMOs and massive confined animal feed operations, he learned their practices were ravaging the soil, polluting the environment, producing less nutritious food and causing unjustified animal suffering. This awareness prompted Ubaldo to become an outspoken activist for sustainable farming in order to educate the public, produce healthy food and preserve small rural farms across the country.

The Bullish Farmer is the recipient of numerous film festival awards, including Best Director, Documentary Feature at the Queens World Film Festival, Kaiser Permanente Thrive Award at Cinequest, Best Documentary Feature at the Jersey Shore Film Festival and many others.

About Ken Marsolais

Ken Marsolais is a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning producer/director who has worked in theater, film and the arts for over 40 years. He has produced such Broadway classics as The Shadow Box, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf and Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Marsolais also directed the opening and closing ceremonies for the 1996 Olympics that took place in Savannah, Georgia. His goal in making The Bullish Farmer is to inspire awareness about the importance of the food we eat, gain support for small farms and help save rural America.

In an interview with Scientology Network for Documentary Showcase, Ken said:

“We feel so very blessed to be a part of Documentary Showcase on Scientology Network. We have to thank you so much for the work you do—the good, vital, important and beautiful work you do—and bringing messages, important messages, to the world.”

About Documentary Showcase

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

