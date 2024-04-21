INFIN8: A New Revolution in the Finance Sector

India

Mr. Vikram Raichura, CEO of VivaConnect along with Mrs. Radhika Raichura, proudly announce their new venture ‘INFIN8’. INFIN8 offers a quick and easy process of connecting potential borrowers with multiple lenders through both online (APP & Web) and offline, through India’s most premium number 8080808080. The products offered here are Credit Cards, P2P Loans, Personal Loans, Business Loans, Home Loans and Loan against property.

INFIN8, financial solutions can be easily accessed by anyone online or offline. It uses patent pending technology ID8 and artificial intelligence to match the burrower’s profile with multiple lenders and offers the best deals at the lowest interest rate available. Through their team of Experts, INFIN8 makes loan process easier by reducing processing time which usually gets wasted either online or by standing in the bank queues.

“We have done a thorough market study and this is the best way to reach out to people across the country who need financial help but do not have the digital knowledge and experience,” says Vikram Raichura, Co-Founder & CEO of INFIN8. “The main objective of our business is to be easily accessible and helpful to our potential customers without any internet dependency. We have tied-up with more than 50 Banks & NBFC’s to offer end to end financial solutions with complete transparency in their offerings and solutions. Having said this, our unique ID8 system ensures that potential customers get customized solutions based on their requirement and payment capacity.”

INFIN8 is a guiding light to a large number of people who seek for a human interface to the process, helping them find answers to their questions in person before giving a long term financial commitment. With the launch of INFIN8, our team offers cutting-edge solutions for a huge population unaware of the vast financial options and solutions available in the market.